Aide charged with Trump travels by his side

Walt Nauta, the former White House valet charged along with Donald Trump in the classified documents case, traveled with the former president to the federal courthouse in Miami.

Nauta, 40, is charged with four separate obstruction-related counts and a single count of making false statements to the government. Prosecutors allege he lied multiple about moving boxes of federal records for Trump in an effort to help Trump avoid giving them back to the government.

Nauta is a U.S. Navy veteran who worked as an aide to Trump after he left the presidency.

It is not clear if they will appear together at the defense table.