After five years, violent Paris massacre’s indelible mark remains

On Friday, a silent memorial took place in Paris to honor the survivors and those lost in the inexplicable attack targeted at the concert hall, Paris café's and the national stadium. The series of coordinated attacks over more than four hours were the country’s deadliest during a peacetime. The unforeseen massacre forever changed Paris, with Paris military action against extremist intensifying and crackdowns on on security becoming the norm.

The question that lingers for many as they observe the anniversary is why the attacks happened. Some of those answers may have been lost when seven of the nine terrorists accused were found dead after the massacre. One day after the attacks, ISIL claimed responsibility for the bloodshed, stating that it represented the “first of the storm.” Police would issues hundreds of raids in the days following. The primary discovery was that of the vehicle, a black SEAT hatchback, that had been linked to the restaurant attacks and a litany of artillery found.

The unsettling truth for some was that the extremist were not foreign terrorists parachuting on the calm, cosmopolitan community. Instead, they were young European men, some from Belgium, who hailed from neighborhoods right outside of Paris. The victims were their peers.

“It was an attack on youth culture,” said David Fritz Goeppinger, who was 23 that night at the Bataclan. He was one of 10 concertgoers taken hostage for two and a half hours during the final assault on the Bataclan.

“We are free to drink alcohol, to go to concerts,” he says. “It was a direct attack on young people who could do that.”

Nightmares of the attacks

For many, the senseless loss of young lives changed the carefree, tranquil energy of that neighborhood to that of a militaristic and disquieting one that would never quite return to its innocence. Many who survived report living with post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, armed soldiers patrol train stations and tourist sites like the Eiffel Tower.

Denis Peschanski, a historian who has monitored the experiences of 316 survivors as part of a long-term study funded in part by public research agencies, said that up until last year, “more than 50% still had PTSD.”

Some of those assessed during the study told researchers they experienced flashbacks of bloodshed or dead bodies in their thoughts on repeat. Others say they now avoid public transportation, and they sidestep the neighborhoods where the attacks occurred, Peschanski told Time.

Dénouveaux, who serves as the president of a support group for victims called Life for Paris, said his response now is to “live life to the fullest.” He quit his banking job and decided to run an investment company of his own, in part, to avoid the constant glare of pity he was experiencing at his job.

“People were wondering how damaged I was,” he said. “I could see it in their eyes.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Paris had to face yet another attack just weeks before observing the deadly attacks of 2015. In September, four people were killed there when three Islamic extremists assailed victims outside the former headquarters of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The stabbings happened near the same area where an Islamic extremist attack took place in January 2015, which left 12 dead and 11 injured.

As for justice prevailing, a trial is set for two of the suspected planners of the killings for September 2021, which may bring some closure for the loved ones and victims still reliving that day.

“It is a horizon for us,” Goeppinger told the publication about the possibility of convictions. “It will be very powerful to stand there, and see those people who did this, and look them in the eye.” Do they hope to hear expressions of regrets from those in the dock? “No,” he says. “We do not expect remorse.”