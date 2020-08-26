After 3 months on the run, N.C. murder suspect nabbed in Gwinnett

For nearly three months, one of two men accused of killing a 50-year-old in North Carolina eluded capture. But late Tuesday, Edward Demorris Huckabee was handcuffed in Gwinnett County, thanks to the work of U.S. marshals and local police.
Huckabee, 38, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with first-degree murder after the May homicide in Wilmington, according to police. His older brother, Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was arrested and charged with murder two days after the homicide, police said. Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting death.
Tuesday evening, Gwinnett sheriff’s deputies and police assisted with Edward Huckabee’s arrest in Sugar Hill, the sheriff’s office said.
On May 18 around 1:15 p.m., Wilmington officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue on a report of a shooting. Officers found Lavern Shawn Grady, 50, in critical condition. Grady died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.
In the days after Grady’s death, local media reported he was a pillar in the community. Grady was known for donating shoes to kids in need and hosting anti-violence rallies, WECT-TV News 6 reported.
“He was humble, would give anybody anything, give you the shirt off his back,” his longtime girlfriend, Danielle Williams, told the station. “I just miss him, he was my heart. I have my times where I break down and cry, but it just hasn’t hit me yet. I’m waiting for him to just walk through the door.”
Edward Huckabee was being held at the Gwinnett jail early Wednesday and was expected to be extradited to North Carolina.