After 3 months on the run, N.C. murder suspect nabbed in Gwinnett

Huckabee, 38, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with first-degree murder after the May homicide in Wilmington, according to police. His older brother, Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was arrested and charged with murder two days after the homicide, police said. Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting death.

Tuesday evening, Gwinnett sheriff’s deputies and police assisted with Edward Huckabee’s arrest in Sugar Hill, the sheriff’s office said.