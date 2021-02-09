Affordable housing planned for historic Atlanta hotel

“We’re gearing this toward men who find themselves in a difficult position in life,” he said.

Several groups want to develop affordable housing on the Westside. Last week, the Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund said it will loan up to $2 million to the Grove Park Foundation to purchase property for future affordable housing.

The Danzig building is near the City of Refuge main campus on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. The 345′s residents will be enrolled in the City of Refuge’s vocational training programs.

City of Refuge also operates The 1300, a nearby apartment complex with affordable units for families.

The Danzig Motel was opened by O.T. Bell in 1959. Antioch Baptist Church operated an HIV center there, starting in 1997, but the building has been vacant for about 20 years.

City of Refuge associates are working to dig up more details on the building’s history, and Deel hopes the renovation will encourage people to provide more of the motel’s history.

With all the construction going on nearby, Deel said The 345 development can help some of the neighborhood’s longtime residents remain.

“I want to make sure we don’t displace the current residents who can’t afford the increase in real estate values,” he said.