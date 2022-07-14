Aerospace defense company opening Atlanta facility, creating 180 jobs

He confirmed earlier this week that his hardware and software is currently being used in Ukraine. Luckey’s Twitter profile image features the tech entrepreneur and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Anduril is leasing more than 180,000 square feet at Allied Studios, a three-building property along Hills Place and Collier Road, west of I-75. Jamestown, the developer behind the popular Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village, owns the office space.

The office will be home to Anduril’s subsidiary Area-I, a Georgia-based manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems. Area-I has been active in the state for more than a decade and was acquired by Anduril last year for an undisclosed amount.

Aerospace is a vital industry in Georgia, and includes the Lockheed Martin plant in Marietta and private jet-maker Gulfstream near the Georgia coast. It’s the state’s second-largest manufacturing industry and is the state’s top export, totaling nearly $9.2 billion in 2021.

“Anduril Industries is a fantastic fit for Georgia’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and Area-I’s existing connections, talent, and history will provide a strong foundation for the company’s first step into Georgia,” said Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development.

Area-I is hiring engineers, and more information is available at anduril.com/careers.