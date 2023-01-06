Advocates file civil rights complaint against Georgia EPD

The EPD referred requests for comment to the state Attorney General’s office, which is handling the case. Kara Richardson, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, said they had not seen the complaint and were therefore unable to comment.

In legal filings, EPD has defended its permitting process as fair and legal. It’s now up to the EPA whether to pursue the SELC’s complaint.

Separately, a group of Adel residents has agreed to drop their opposition to the permit issued to one of the companies as part of a settlement that would enforce stricter monitoring than what the state requires. The state permit application filed by Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC says the plant will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and emit particulates and hazardous pollutants.

According to the agreement between Concerned Citizens of Cook County and Spectrum, the company will hold regular public forums, maintain a public hotline and purchase air monitors and filters for the community. It has also agreed to test for additional hazardous air pollutants and to have an independent engineer evaluate its pollution control devices on a monthly basis.

The company agreed to pay $25,000 to a public health and safety fund for violations.

The settlement brings to an end the legal appeal that had been pending before a state administrative court.

Treva Gear, the founder of Concerned Citizens of Cook County, was quoted in a joint statement with Spectrum praising the company for its willingness to listen, adding that her group intends to hold it accountable to its promises.

“Nothing about this agreement lessens our concerns about the legacy pollution and patterns of industrial development that have harmed Black and Hispanic communities in Adel, and we will continue fighting for change,” she added.

The statement also included comments from Spectrum’s president, Michael Ainsworth.

“Going above and beyond what the law requires is aligned with Spectrum’s core values,” he said. “We look forward to a lasting and positive relationship, and we also recognize that earning trust takes time and follow-through on our part.”

Jennifer Whitfield, a senior attorney in the Southern Environmental Law Center’s Georgia office, said she hopes regular monitoring will give the residents of Adel some peace of mind.

“I think, as a package, the settlement is very strong and offers a lot of protections,” she said. “If there’s pollution coming out of these stacks that seems dangerous, these reporting obligations will give the community an ability to respond and react and take measures to protect themselves.”

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/