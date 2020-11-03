Actor Josh Brolin reports car break-in, theft in Buckhead

“Avengers” actor Josh Brolin told police his backpack with valuables was stolen after his car was broken into at a parking lot in a Buckhead shopping plaza Friday night, authorities said.
The “Avengers” actor reported that he left his 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck at the HomeGoods parking lot in the 3800 block of Roswell Road NE around 8 p.m. and when he returned about an hour later, his right rear door window was broken and a gray Under Armour backpack was missing, police said.
Brolin told authorities his backpack contained a laptop and an iPad.
Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said they connected this theft to a crime in northwest Atlanta later that same night.
Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle in an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace, according to Chafee.
The vehicle was stolen earlier in the day in a “slider” incident, which is when a thief quickly gets into a car and attempts to steal the vehicle or its belongings, police said.
“APD Auto Crimes Enforcement units and the APD Phoenix (helicopter) began watching the vehicle and observed two males getting into the stolen car," Chafee said in an emailed statement. "The officers converged on the vehicle and detained the two males.”
Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen items, including Brolin’s backpack and his passport, Chafee said.
“The officers submitted a warrant request to a Fulton County Magistrate for theft by receiving a stolen auto, but the judge declined to issue the warrant and the two males were released,” Chafee said.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected, according to authorities.
