Actor Josh Brolin reports car break-in, theft in Buckhead

The vehicle was stolen earlier in the day in a “slider” incident, which is when a thief quickly gets into a car and attempts to steal the vehicle or its belongings, police said.

“APD Auto Crimes Enforcement units and the APD Phoenix (helicopter) began watching the vehicle and observed two males getting into the stolen car," Chafee said in an emailed statement. "The officers converged on the vehicle and detained the two males.”

Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen items, including Brolin’s backpack and his passport, Chafee said.

“The officers submitted a warrant request to a Fulton County Magistrate for theft by receiving a stolen auto, but the judge declined to issue the warrant and the two males were released,” Chafee said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected, according to authorities.

