Actor Eddie Mekka was found dead at his California home Saturday. He was 69.Mekka is best known for his portrayal of Carmine Ragusa on "Laverne & Shirley.".He was in 150 episodes of the sitcom between 1976 and 1983.Mekka acted in dozens of TV shows and films over his four-decade entertainment career.His brother told TMZ Mekka had suffered from blood clots recently