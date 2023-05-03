‘Active shooter!’ Witnesses share harrowing accounts from Midtown shooting scene

He helped a woman named Doris, who walks with a cane, down nine flights of stairs to safety.

“She had surgery on one leg and she was having an MRI,” Johnson said. “So we just walked, took our time and she was a champion about it.”

Dr. Sakib Qureshi immediately recognized the sounds he heard were gunshots. But the nurse supervisor who was assisting him with a routine biopsy wanted to be sure. So she left their clinic room at Laureate Medical Group’s Midtown office, opened the locked hallway door and then quickly pulled it shut.

“Active shooter,” the nurse shouted and ran for cover.

Qureshi, a neurologist, bandaged his patient’s biopsy wound and pushed an exam bed against the door to barricade it. They got down on the floor on their bellies, trying not to make a sound. The shooter was somewhere on the other side of his clinic wall.

Another round of gunfire rang out. Qureshi and his patient could hear screams and crying from the waiting room.

“And then there was just quiet,” Qureshi said.

A 911 dispatcher told him the authorities were coming soon. They stayed on the floor until police arrived. Qureshi kept his feet pushed up against the exam bed to make sure it was tight against the door.

“It was horrible to hear someone screaming and crying and hard to not go out there and help,” he said.

Instead, he and his patient waited. He could tell she was crying and praying.

“I was praying and crying, too,” the doctor said.

Just in case, he texted his goodbyes to his family and loved ones.

“I told them I love them. I told them to tell everyone I love, that I love them. And I said, ‘I believe in God,’” Qureshi said.

Dr. Ahmed Ali, the chief of radiation oncology who works on the medical center’s first floor, said he had just reentered the medical center from his lunchbreak when he saw rifle-wielding police officers entering the building.

A security guard, Ali said, told him shots were fired on the 11th floor and that police had been called after an elevator door opened, revealing a pool of blood inside. After he evacuated the building, Ali went to the corner of Spring and 14th streets, his team’s meeting place for fire drills.

“A lot of my colleagues are still in there,” he said.

Back inside, Silirie eventually heard police yelling “Hands up! Hands up!” An officer came to the room where she was hiding and told her it was OK for her to leave. As she headed out of the medical center, she saw injured people being carried out on stretchers. She went to a nearby real estate office, told police there what she had observed and caught a ride home.

“I can’t believe I was there,” said Silirie, who has two teenage children. “I can’t believe the odds of me being, not just in the building, but in the actual office. I’m still processing it. It’s just horrific.”

She added: “How long can this go on like this? I just went to get my blood pressure checked. And I could have not come home to my kids.”

