A snake at pump 8: Cherokee deputy removes 4-footer from gas station

“It was obvious the snake had just eaten something rather large,” Baker said.

The pillowcase comes in handy whenever he’s asked to move a snake, he said. Harmless rat snakes are the most common in the area — but not to gas stations.

In some woods about a mile away, Baker set the snake free. The snake regurgitated its lunch, which appeared to be a rat. Then, it was time for Baker to return to duty as the department’s public information officer and await the next snake call.

By his own count, the snake was the 23rd of the year Baker has relocated, making him the leader in his family, he said.