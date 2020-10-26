X

‘A long process': 11-year-old battling brain injury after being hit while riding bike

Santiago Ramirez was hit by a truck while riding his bike. The 11-year-old is still in critical condition.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An 11-year-old boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a truck hit him in Gainesville last week is now also battling pneumonia, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Santiago Ramirez was struck Oct. 19 by a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Buena Vista Circle and Catalina Drive around 6:30 p.m., Gainesville police spokeswoman Cpl. Jessica Van said. Investigators said he was riding his bike in front of his home when he rolled down the driveway and into the street. He was flown to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location.

“He’s not awake yet,” Santiago’s father, Javier Ramirez, told Channel 2. “It’s going to be a long process.”

The news station reported that the 11-year-old is on a ventilator, and his family members take turn waiting by his bedside.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still being investigated, police said. But according to Channel 2, the driver who struck Santiago may not be charged since officers told them evidence shows the boy rode into the truck’s path.

A GoFundMe page set up to financially help Santiago’s family has raised almost $2,500 within three days. According to the post, Santiago, the youngest of six children in the family, suffered a “traumatic brain injury."

