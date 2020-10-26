‘A long process': 11-year-old battling brain injury after being hit while riding bike

Santiago Ramirez was struck Oct. 19 by a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Buena Vista Circle and Catalina Drive around 6:30 p.m., Gainesville police spokeswoman Cpl. Jessica Van said. Investigators said he was riding his bike in front of his home when he rolled down the driveway and into the street. He was flown to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location.

“He’s not awake yet,” Santiago’s father, Javier Ramirez, told Channel 2. “It’s going to be a long process.”