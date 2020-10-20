X

11-year-old hit while riding bike, flown to Atlanta hospital in critical condition

The boy was riding his bike in front of his home Monday evening when he rolled down the driveway and into the path of a Ford pickup, police said.

News | 30 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck Monday evening while riding his bicycle outside his home.

The child, who has not been identified, was struck by a Ford F-150 about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Buena Vista Circle and Catalina Drive in Gainesville, police spokeswoman Cpl. Jessica Van said.

Investigators said the boy was riding in front of his home when he rolled down the driveway and into the street. He was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he remains in critical condition.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still being investigated, police said.

