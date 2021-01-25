‘Harry Potter’ series could be in the works on HBO Max

It’s been more than 23 years since Rowling introduced the characters in her books, beginning with “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” From her book series, the films “Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Philosopher’s Stone,” and “Deathly Hallows – Part 2″ were spawned and are now among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time. Without inflation adjustment, it is the third highest-grossing film series with $7.7 billion in worldwide receipts, according to the site devoted to the series wizardingworld.com.

One possible wrench in the plans is Rowling’s deal with NBCUniversal, according to THR. NBCUniversal inked a hefty, seven-year rights deal with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution that included U.S. broadcast, cable and streaming rights to the Wizarding World franchise. That deal, which ends in April 2025, included digital initiatives as well as theme park content and events. The pact also meant Warner was only allowed to make a side deal for HBO Max to feature the films briefly in May 2020 when the streaming service launched.

The films left the service after three months and will return to NBCUniversal’s recently launched Peacock streaming service at a date to be determined later this year.