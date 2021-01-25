‘Harry Potter’ series could be in the works on HBO Max

As Albus Dumbledore once said, “happiness can be found even in the darkest time,” and for “Harry Potter” fans that might just come in the form of an HBOMax show reportedly in the works for the streaming service.
The book and movie series reportedly could be spawned into a live-action series on HBO Max, sources told the Hollywood Reporter. Executives at the WarnerMedia streaming provider have had several conversations with writers for “Harry Potter” about the possibility of a streaming series. The development of the show is in the early stages, the sources told the entertainment publication.
No writers or talent are currently attached and no deals have been made, according to HBO Max and Warner Bros. “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” HBO Max and Warner Bros. reaffirmed in a statement to THR.
Though nothing is confirmed, it’s clear, just when considering basic math, why such a deal would be contemplated. J.K Rowling’s seven-book series, which was adapted into eight feature films, grossed more than $7 billion worldwide, according to reports. It would also make sense for HBO Max to host as the service offering the series because the platform, which launched last year, is owned by Warner Bros., the company that made the “Harry Potter” movies series possible.
It’s been more than 23 years since Rowling introduced the characters in her books, beginning with “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” From her book series, the films “Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Philosopher’s Stone,” and “Deathly Hallows – Part 2″ were spawned and are now among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time. Without inflation adjustment, it is the third highest-grossing film series with $7.7 billion in worldwide receipts, according to the site devoted to the series wizardingworld.com.
One possible wrench in the plans is Rowling’s deal with NBCUniversal, according to THR. NBCUniversal inked a hefty, seven-year rights deal with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution that included U.S. broadcast, cable and streaming rights to the Wizarding World franchise. That deal, which ends in April 2025, included digital initiatives as well as theme park content and events. The pact also meant Warner was only allowed to make a side deal for HBO Max to feature the films briefly in May 2020 when the streaming service launched.
The films left the service after three months and will return to NBCUniversal’s recently launched Peacock streaming service at a date to be determined later this year.