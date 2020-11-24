X

9 restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Variety of popular spots will be open for those not interested in cooking on holiday

Tradition has taken a back seat this Thanksgiving for many. Some of the large family gatherings and even Friendsgiving celebrations have been sidelined by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For those who are not interested in putting together even an individual homecooked meal, several restaurants have the holiday dining covered. Eating in small groups at home or receiving contact-free meal deliveries are on the list of Thanksgiving guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month.

The organization also made some suggestions outside of the holiday meal for Thanksgiving weekend to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, including watching events on TV at home and shopping online only for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re lacking inspiration for your takeout or delivered meal, here are a number of familiar restaurants open for business on Thanksgiving Day:

Sit down to a Thanksgiving feast at Ted's Montana Grill. Photo credit: TruePoint Communications.
Ted’s Montana Grill

Bison may not be a traditional Thanksgiving protein, but if you’re looking to keep with the anomaly of this year’s holiday, Ted Montana’s might be the choice. The Atlanta-based spot is known for its Bison burgers but will also serve up a special Thanksgiving menu on the holiday.

Applebee’s

There will be a select number of Applebee’s open on Thanksgiving Day. All those locations will feature a Thanksgiving holiday menu. The hours will be altered at those locations, so check with locations near you for details.

Buffalo Wild Wings

There will be no traditional Thanksgiving dishes added to the menu at this popular wing spot, but the wings will be aplenty. Check your local listings for hours.

Buca di Beppo

The Italian restaurant, which has often been frequented by celebrities, will have a special Thanksgiving menu and is taking reservations on its website now.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The steakhouse will dole out its premium steak and fine cuisine on Thanksgiving Day. You can also explore the menu options for its holiday feast items.

Fogo de Chão

The meat lovers will have a smorgasbord of options on the holiday because all-you-can-eat, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão will keep its doors open on Thanksgiving. Check local listings for possibly altered hours Thursday.

Cracker Barrel

On any given day, the Southern staple Cracker Barrel serves up some traditional Thanksgiving fare. The holiday will be no different. The restaurant will be open during its regular hours for dine-in or takeout between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s has kept its traditionalist and non-traditionalist in mind for the holiday. All restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a three-course menu offered, with a choice of turkey breast or filet mignon as the main course.

Ruby Tuesday

The popular menu items such as mozzarella sticks and spinach artichoke dip will available all day at Ruby Tuesday. Whether dine-in or to-go will be your preference, Ruby Tuesday welcomes those who want a meal away from home on Thanksgiving Day.

As a bonus, we’ve listed just a few popular spots that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

— Cheesecake Factory

— Chili’s

— Red Lobster

— Olive Garden

— Outback Steakhouse

— Carrabba’s Italian Grill

