8 pedestrians robbed at gunpoint within 24 hours in downtown Athens

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The following morning, officers responded to another armed robbery near Dearing Street about 1:40 a.m. Two victims told police they were walking to a fraternity house when they were approached by two men with guns, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

One victim had no money, and the other handed over a wallet containing $1. After robbing the men, the suspects walked away toward Finley Street, according to police.

A short time later, a gray vehicle approached another man walking on Dearing Street. Three suspects got out of the car, confronted the pedestrian and demanded his wallet. According to police, the man was shoved to the ground before the suspects returned to the car and drove away.

About five minutes later, a similar vehicle pulled up to two people who were walking near the intersection of West Hancock Avenue and Church Streets, police said. The victims told officers they were walking home when two men got out of the car with guns. The suspects stole an iPhone and wallets containing several credit cards, the Banner-Herald reported.

The final robbery occurred 45 minutes later at about 2:30 a.m., police said. An officer was flagged down by two people who said they were held at gunpoint and robbed near West Hancock Avenue. According to police, two suspects armed with guns got out of the gray car and demanded their belongings.

While all four of Sunday’s robberies appear to be related, investigators are still working to determine if the suspects may have been involved in the Saturday morning shooting.

Detectives believe the suspects are between the ages of 16 and 24. All three wore dark-colored hoodies, Brooks said. One of the men has a short haircut and another has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

A cash reward has been offered for information leading to arrests in the case. Tipsters are asked to call Athens detective Scott Black at 762-400-7058.