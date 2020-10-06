8-foot fence will surround Georgia State Capitol

The Georgia Building Authority and the State Public Safety Board approved the deal as part of a $5 million package to beef up security at the Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion and the Department of Public Safety headquarters in southeast Atlanta, according to the news station.

All three locations have been the sites of protests calling for an end to police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death over the summer. In July, a group of people vandalized the DPS building, which serves as the headquarters for the Georgia State Patrol and houses several other state agencies, AJC.com previously reported.