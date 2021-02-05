7-year-old’s medical equipment for cystic fibrosis destroyed in Gwinnett fire

A Gwinnett County family lost everything when their home caught on fire last week — including about $40,000 worth of medical equipment for a 7-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis.
Now, friends are rallying to raise money for Ruth McDonald and her three children in the hopes of getting the family back on their feet.
Gwinnett firefighters responded to the home on Timber Oak Cove near Lawrenceville about 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 26, fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. They arrived to find the family’s brick house engulfed in flames, and a portion of the first floor had collapsed into the basement.
McDonald and her children managed to escape the blaze along with the family’s dog, but their home and belongings were destroyed by the time the fire was brought under control about 4 a.m. Among the items destroyed were 7-year-old Jackson’s chest oscillation machine and nebulizer, medical equipment that could save his life in the event of a cystic fibrosis attack, Ruth McDonald told Channel 2 Action News.
“All I can do is pray,” said McDonald, a single mother who adopted Jackson and 11-year-old Jonathan last year.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the family had raised more than $5,000 as of Thursday evening.
Jackson said he was sad about losing his home and his prized possessions. “The fire burned my iPad, Disney watch and my Legos,” he told the news station.
Investigators determined the blaze began in the home’s fireplace, Rutledge said, adding the American Red Cross was called in to provide the McDonalds with temporary assistance.
“This is a strong family with big hearts despite these challenges, and they are in much need of support after having to go through this heartbreaking event,” a friend wrote on the fundraising page. “It’s crazy to think how quickly things can be lost due to unforeseen circumstances. All donations, no matter how small or big, are greatly appreciated.”
Photos posted online showed just how devastating the fire was. One picture showed the charred remains of three beds in the children’s room.
Despite being left with just the clothes on his back, 11-year-old Jonathan McDonald is already looking ahead.
Standing outside his family’s burned-out house Thursday, the sixth grader showed off blueprints he’s working on for their next home. He also said he’s willing to help pay for it.
“I’ll give up the rest of my money,” Jonathan told Channel 2. “I’m going to be saving for the house.”
