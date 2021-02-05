7-year-old’s medical equipment for cystic fibrosis destroyed in Gwinnett fire

“All I can do is pray,” said McDonald, a single mother who adopted Jackson and 11-year-old Jonathan last year.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family had raised more than $5,000 as of Thursday evening.

Jackson said he was sad about losing his home and his prized possessions. “The fire burned my iPad, Disney watch and my Legos,” he told the news station.

Investigators determined the blaze began in the home’s fireplace, Rutledge said, adding the American Red Cross was called in to provide the McDonalds with temporary assistance.

“This is a strong family with big hearts despite these challenges, and they are in much need of support after having to go through this heartbreaking event,” a friend wrote on the fundraising page. “It’s crazy to think how quickly things can be lost due to unforeseen circumstances. All donations, no matter how small or big, are greatly appreciated.”

Photos posted online showed just how devastating the fire was. One picture showed the charred remains of three beds in the children’s room.

Despite being left with just the clothes on his back, 11-year-old Jonathan McDonald is already looking ahead.

Standing outside his family’s burned-out house Thursday, the sixth grader showed off blueprints he’s working on for their next home. He also said he’s willing to help pay for it.

“I’ll give up the rest of my money,” Jonathan told Channel 2. “I’m going to be saving for the house.”