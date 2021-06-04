7 suitcases containing 174 pounds of pot seized at Atlanta airport, cops say

Nicole Golden, 47, was arrested after retrieving a bag, police said. Golden, of Columbia, South Carolina, was found to be in possession of 21.8 pounds of pot and was charged with trafficking marijuana, police said.

Authorities said Naly Tong, 29, and Keomanyvanh Tong, 33, were also arrested after retrieving one bag each from baggage claim. Additionally, each was found in possession of another bag containing marijuana, police said. Keomanyvanh Tong of Yelm, Washington, was found in possession of 45.98 pounds of marijuana, while Naly Tong of Tacoma, Washington, was found possessing 43.34 pounds, according to police. Each was charged with trafficking marijuana.

Jarvis Sheppard, 32, was arrested after retrieving two bags from baggage claim, police said. He was found in possession of 63.28 pounds of marijuana and charged with trafficking marijuana, Chafee said.

All four suspects were booked into the Clayton County jail. Golden and the Tongs were being held without bond Friday, booking records show. No information was available on Sheppard.

Washington state law allows for marijuana to be legally purchased and used. But it is illegal to take marijuana to another state, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.