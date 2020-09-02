63-year-old pedestrian killed in Gwinnett

The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grayson Highway and Maranantha Trail, according to Gwinnett police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle.

The pedestrian, Douglas Johnson, was under the influence of alcohol when he tried to cross the highway outside of the crosswalk, Winderweedle said Wednesday in a news release. A 2009 Dodge Challenger was driving southbound on Grayson Highway when the vehicle hit Johnson, according to a police report. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.