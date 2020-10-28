63-year-old Clayton County man struck, killed while crossing street

A 63-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Clayton County, authorities said.
According to Lake City police Chief Anthony Whitmire, the victim apparently worked and lived at a local automotive shop.
“Tonight he was headed to McDonald’s and was crossing Forest Parkway on the east side of Jonesboro Road, wearing dark clothing,” Whitmire told AJC.com. “The driver was headed eastbound in the right lane on Forest Parkway and did not see the victim.”
Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was dead on the scene.
Authorities have not released information about the driver.