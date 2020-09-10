‘63 sons’: Cobb woman honors firefighters every Sept. 11

“I knew about Miss Anne even before I came to station four,” said firefighter Casey Moates. “She would ask everyone around her neighborhood to come by for her August ice cream social. She came by on ordinary days just to bring us doughnuts."

Moates transferred to Cobb County to help build the county’s large-scale, heavy-rescue response team.

“September 11 spurred us to develop training for a large collapse, disaster-type scenario,” Moates said. “We were really empowered by this urge to help.”

Cobb County Fire Lt. Rob Hiller was also on duty when the terror attacks occurred. The following year, he remembered “Miss Anne” bringing by red, white and blue memorial ribbons to pin onto firefighters' shirts.

“She’s done that as long as I can remember,” Hiller said.

McGee was laid off from Sears not long ago but realized she couldn’t stay home and inactive. She now works at a Chick-fil-A and is already laying the groundwork to deliver her annual gift of homemade delicacies.

Anne McGee's annual ice cream social brings many VIPs, including former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. (Image courtesy Casey Moates)

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I love it,” she said. “I have 19 years of pictures, 19 years of memories ... and who knows how many grandchildren.”