60 years after famous arrest, Jackson, Mississippi honors C.T. Vivian

“We’re thankful for the life of C.T. Vivian, who helped to bring us to a better place,” Lumumba said.

The city also will host a lecture at the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Vivian’s posthumous memoir, “It’s In the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior,” featuring co-author Steve Fiffer and Vivian’s daughter, Denise Morse.

“In recent weeks, we have had opportunities to share his life story and the purpose of his journey,” Morse said. “This has been shared not only in the memoir but also in many events, such as the one being staged in Jackson. We are so fortunate to have his memory and to be able to share it with others.”

Vivian died on July 17, 2020, in his Atlanta home. The same day as Lewis.