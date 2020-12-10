X

6-month-old suffocates after falling off air mattress in Fayetteville

A 6-month-old boy died Tuesday after falling off an air mattress and suffocating between the bed and a wall, authorities said.
News | 44 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy who suffocated Tuesday after falling off an air mattress he shared with his mother and getting wedged between the bed and a wall.

Officers responded to the Fayetteville home shortly after 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a baby who wasn’t breathing, agency spokeswoman Ann Marie Burdett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police performed CPR on the infant until paramedics arrived and took over.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital and pronounced dead.

“A preliminary investigation indicated that the child was sleeping on the same air mattress style bed as his mother,” Burdett said in an emailed statement. “At some point during the night, the child fell between the mattress and the bedroom wall.”

No charges have been filed, but the case remains open pending an autopsy by the GBI, authorities said.

No additional details have been released.

