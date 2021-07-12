6 men charged with murder in fatal DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

Six men were arrested on murder charges after gunfire erupted and one man was killed at a Decatur gas station Saturday night, police said.
DeKalb County police were called to the Chevron gas station on 2450 Candler Road around 9 p.m. after a man in his mid-40s was shot, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Police did not release the victim’s name.
The suspects and victim were arguing prior to the shooting, police said.
De’Vonti King, 19; Thavian Ford, 46; Bryan Jones, 26; Deavin Baker, 31; Darreun Dodson, 20; and Jamal Braud, 25 were charged with murder and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, DeKalb County Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
Dodson faces an additional violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act charge and an additional aggravated assault charge alongside the murder charge, according to online records.
The suspects are being held at the DeKalb County Jail, according to online records.