ajc logo
X

6 men charged with murder in fatal DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

From left to right: De’Vonti King, 19, Thavian Ford, 46, Bryan Jones, 26, Deavin Baker, 31, Darreun Dodson, 20, and Jamal Braud, 25 were arrested on charges of murder and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, police said.
Caption
From left to right: De’Vonti King, 19, Thavian Ford, 46, Bryan Jones, 26, Deavin Baker, 31, Darreun Dodson, 20, and Jamal Braud, 25 were arrested on charges of murder and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, police said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

News
By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Six men were arrested on murder charges after gunfire erupted and one man was killed at a Decatur gas station Saturday night, police said.

DeKalb County police were called to the Chevron gas station on 2450 Candler Road around 9 p.m. after a man in his mid-40s was shot, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

The suspects and victim were arguing prior to the shooting, police said.

De’Vonti King, 19; Thavian Ford, 46; Bryan Jones, 26; Deavin Baker, 31; Darreun Dodson, 20; and Jamal Braud, 25 were charged with murder and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, DeKalb County Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Dodson faces an additional violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act charge and an additional aggravated assault charge alongside the murder charge, according to online records.

The suspects are being held at the DeKalb County Jail, according to online records.

In Other News
1
Man remains in critical condition after weekend shooting in NW Atlanta
2
Dunwoody police officer, man injured after foot chase ends in creek
3
Police investigate weekend road-rage shooting in Buckhead
4
Family, friends to say goodbye to slain Cobb golf pro at funeral today
5
Elections 2021: What to know about elections in metro Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top