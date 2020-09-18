6 Georgia men arrested in child porn, exploitation sting

Six Columbus men have been arrested during the last two months on child pornography and exploitation charges.
The arrests were made during an operation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Columbus Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Those arrested were Jesus Christian, 41; Phillip Hawkins Quinn, 26; Artis Haygood, 33; Kenneth Haygood, 17; Thomas Holley, 52; and Jesus Leon Christian, 37.
The GBI said Jesus Leon Christian was also charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.
The arrests came after a series of cybertips arrived five months ago from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the GBI, search warrants seized more than 40 digital devices as evidence, all allegedly containing images of child sex abuse.
The agency said at least one person arrested had previously pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor and another had been previously investigated for child molestation. Another arrested indicated they had been seeking and collecting child sexual abuse images for more than 20 years.