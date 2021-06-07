6 dead, including mother and 4 children, after wrong-way crash on I-75

Six people were killed over the weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, when a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 75 crashed head-on into a car carrying a mother and her four children.
The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of highway mile marker 104, according to reports.
The driver of the car heading south in the northbound lanes was identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims in the other car were from Owentown, Kentucky, identified as Catherine Greene, 30; Santanna Greene, 11; Karmen Greene, 9; Brayden Boxwell, 5; and Jack Greene, 2, according to the Fayette County coroner.
The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while her mother and three siblings were rushed to University of Kentucky Hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Before the crash, another driver on the highway at the time called police to report the driver going in the wrong direction, but the car couldn’t be located in time.
The crash remains under investigation.