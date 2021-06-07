6 dead, including mother and 4 children, after wrong-way crash on I-75

The driver of the car heading south in the northbound lanes was identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims in the other car were from Owentown, Kentucky, identified as Catherine Greene, 30; Santanna Greene, 11; Karmen Greene, 9; Brayden Boxwell, 5; and Jack Greene, 2, according to the Fayette County coroner.