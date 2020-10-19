6 charged after drug bust at Douglas County motel

Altogether, officials found marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. Agents also found U.S. currency and five guns.

Alviro Smith, 24, Deselvia Greely, 30, Paul Robinson, 39, Trina Robinson, 36, Michael Sasser, 32, and Victor Medina, 45, were taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Charges range from racketeering and possession of a firearm during the violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act to reckless conduct and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The arrests come just over a year after two men were taken into custody and accused of killing a maintenance worker at the same hotel.

Kevin James Flamer, 20, and Jeffery Lamar Kemp, 21, were both charged in the October 2019 death of Thomas Edward Ball, Jr., 42. Investigators previously said Flamer and Kemp shot the maintenance worker after a dispute. The status of that case is not known.