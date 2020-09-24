5th man sentenced to federal prison in child exploitation sting

A judge on Wednesday sentenced John Wesley Ambrose to 46 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said Thursday in a news release.

Ambrose, 36, of Watkinsville, tried to entice a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy into sexual activity in July 2019, according to an indictment obtained by AJC.com. He pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.