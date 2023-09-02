5 things to know about Jimmy Buffett

  • He flunked out at Auburn University. “Buffett was unable to balance his newfound interests in music and girls with his college classes and failed out of Auburn in April 1966,” Charles Stephen Padgett wrote on EncylopediaofAlabama.org.
  • Buffett, who grew up in Mississippi and Alabama, was a New Orleans Saints fan. He joined the Saints for postgame celebration after winning Super Bowl in 2010.
  • His “Big 8: songs: Margaritaville, Come Monday, Fins, Volcano, A Pirate Looks at Forty, Cheeseburger in Paradise ‚Why Don’t We Get Drunk and Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes
  • Buffett’s star began to take off after he recorded “You had to be there,” a live album taped at the Fox Theatre in 1978 and in Miami. “Thank you Atlanta,” Buffett said at 2009 concert in Lakewood, “you were here long before many others.”
  • Buffett proved to be a shrewd manager of his considerable fortune; in 2023, Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion.

- Source: Staff research

