4 teens arrested, accused of drive-by shooting in Covington

She told them that she was about to walk out her front door when she saw the Dodge pull onto her street. Someone in the vehicle pointed a flashlight at her home seconds before she heard gunfire, the report said. No one was injured.

The officers searched near the house and found 11 9mm shell casings, which belonged to three different brands of handgun, the document said. The report did not say whether the brands matches those found in the suspects’ vehicle.

Three bullet holes were found in the house and several “impact points in the dirt” were also discovered, likely caused by gunfire, according to police. Police have not released a potential motive for the drive-by shooting.

All four suspects face counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to police. Cody, Lackey and Robinson also face counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They were booked into the Newton County jail.

