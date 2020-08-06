4 teens arrested, accused of drive-by shooting in Covington

Four Conyers teenagers were arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting in Covington last week, authorities said.
The incident took place about 2 a.m. last Friday, when nearly a dozen gunshots were fired at a house off Greenway Lane, according to a Covington police incident report obtained by AJC.com. The victim told officers that a gray Dodge Charger drove past her home as its occupants fired at her house, hitting it several times.
When officers were driving to the scene, they spotted a vehicle matching the victim’s description and pulled it over along Johnson Drive, the report said. The four people in the vehicle were identified as Tyquiavius Lackey, 18, and Calvin Cody, Newra Hall and Rodney Robinson, all 17.
Officers detained the teens after finding three handguns, several magazines and some marijuana in the vehicle, the report said. They were taken to the Covington Police Department for questioning, while the officers met with the victim.
She told them that she was about to walk out her front door when she saw the Dodge pull onto her street. Someone in the vehicle pointed a flashlight at her home seconds before she heard gunfire, the report said. No one was injured.
The officers searched near the house and found 11 9mm shell casings, which belonged to three different brands of handgun, the document said. The report did not say whether the brands matches those found in the suspects’ vehicle.
Three bullet holes were found in the house and several “impact points in the dirt” were also discovered, likely caused by gunfire, according to police. Police have not released a potential motive for the drive-by shooting.
All four suspects face counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to police. Cody, Lackey and Robinson also face counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
They were booked into the Newton County jail.
