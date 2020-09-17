382 grams of meth found in Gainesville woman’s home, cops say

A woman faces a drug trafficking charge after authorities said they seized about 382 grams of methamphetamine from her Gainesville home.
Hall County deputies arrested Lisa Ann Millwood, 55, on Monday afternoon during a joint investigation by Gainesville police and the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, deputies said. In addition to the large amount of meth, police discovered more than an ounce of marijuana at her Price Road home, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said Thursday.
The drugs seized were worth an estimated $38,300, authorities said.
Millwood is charged with drug trafficking, methamphetamine possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony marijuana possession and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She also faces a probation violation charge and is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail, online records show.
It’s unclear what prompted the investigation, but deputies said no additional arrests are expected.
