32 displaced in fire at McDonough apartment building

Tuesday's blaze in McDonough destroyed one building and displaced 32 residents, fire officials said.
Credit: Henry County Fire Department

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nearly three dozen people are in need of new homes after a fire tore through a McDonough apartment building just days before Christmas.

Crews responded to the blaze at the Crossings at McDonough apartments about 8 p.m. Tuesday, said Michael Black, assistant chief of the Henry County Fire Department and the county’s fire marshal.

The three-story building was engulfed in flames when Henry County and McDonough firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured, but the blaze affected 12 units and displaced 32 residents, he said. The fire was isolated to the 800 building, which is considered a total loss after sustaining heavy smoke and water damage.

“There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters and everyone was accounted for,” Black said, adding crews set up a temporary shelter in the apartment’s clubhouse following the fire.

American Red Cross volunteers responded to the complex to assist the displaced residents, agency spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said. They’re being provided temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal items, as well as emotional support, she said.

The building is considered a total loss after sustaining heavy smoke and fire damage.
Credit: Henry County Fire Department

“Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to share additional resources and help them begin the recovery process,” Nicholson said.

It’s still unclear what started the fire, which remains under investigation by the McDonough Fire Department, officials said.

