32 displaced in fire at McDonough apartment building

The three-story building was engulfed in flames when Henry County and McDonough firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured, but the blaze affected 12 units and displaced 32 residents, he said. The fire was isolated to the 800 building, which is considered a total loss after sustaining heavy smoke and water damage.

“There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters and everyone was accounted for,” Black said, adding crews set up a temporary shelter in the apartment’s clubhouse following the fire.