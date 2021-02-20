300 trees being planted at Freedom Park to honor John Lewis

In the first phase of a multi-year project, more than 300 blooming trees, flowering shrubs and fields of daffodils will be planted over the course of three days, according to an announcement from the nonprofit designated as Atlanta’s Art Park.

The shrubbery was chosen for their early blooming in late winter — particularly about February — so they can blossom in celebration of the statesman and civil rights leader’s birthday annually. The project also honors Black History Month and Georgia Arbor Day on Feb. 19.