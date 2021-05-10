3-year-old injured in hit-and-run outside NW Atlanta convenience store

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital with a head injury Sunday afternoon after a driver hit her in a convenience store parking lot and left the scene, according to police.
The girl was taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital about 3:30 p.m. after being hit by a car outside of the Quick Mart in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said in a statement.
According to investigators, the four-door sedan hit the child while she was standing in the parking lot of the gas station. The driver left the scene before police arrived.
The girl was bleeding from her head when she was taken to the hospital, but she was conscious, police said. Her current condition is not known.
An investigation is ongoing.