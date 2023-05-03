3 victims critical, 1 stable after being rushed to Grady hospital

Three of the patients rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after the Midtown shooting are in critical condition, while one is stable, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen.
Two of those in critical condition were in the operating room. All of the patients are adults, Jansen said during a brief news conference at about 2:30 p.m.
“A couple” of the patients’ families had arrived at the hospital to be with their loved ones, he said.
Initially, police told hospital officials to prepare for as many as 12 patients. The hospital declared a “mass casualty event” and gathered enough surgeons, nurses, chaplains and other personnel to treat the wounded.
The hospital also increased security and briefly suspended visitor access because they were unsure about the suspect’s location.
“We are confident now that we can let visitors back in,” Jansen said.
