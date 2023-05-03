BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to active shooter situation in Midtown
X

3 victims critical, 1 stable after being rushed to Grady hospital

News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Three of the patients rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after the Midtown shooting are in critical condition, while one is stable, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen.

Two of those in critical condition were in the operating room. All of the patients are adults, Jansen said during a brief news conference at about 2:30 p.m.

“A couple” of the patients’ families had arrived at the hospital to be with their loved ones, he said.

Initially, police told hospital officials to prepare for as many as 12 patients. The hospital declared a “mass casualty event” and gathered enough surgeons, nurses, chaplains and other personnel to treat the wounded.

The hospital also increased security and briefly suspended visitor access because they were unsure about the suspect’s location.

“We are confident now that we can let visitors back in,” Jansen said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: 3 victims critical, 1 stable after being rushed to Grady hospital22m ago

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to active shooter situation in Midtown
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
4h ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
4h ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
4h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
3h ago
The Latest
Shelter-in-place advisory lifted; 10K reward offered in case
1m ago
Air Force vet helps woman down 9 flights of stairs after shooting
12m ago
Cops: Carjacking after Midtown shooting remains under investigation
25m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
23h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top