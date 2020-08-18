3 suspects arrested after Rockdale chase, tied to car break-ins in DeKalb, Henry

Three Decatur residents were arrested on entering auto charges last week after being caught in the act in Rockdale County, authorities said.
Last Friday about 2 a.m., deputies were called to Stonecrest Court after a homeowner spotted people looking into vehicles, according to a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office incident report. When deputies arrived, the suspects attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, leading to a brief pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspects eventually crashed and tried to run away, but two of them were quickly apprehended, the report said. The third suspect was later arrested.
The trio was identified as 20-year-old Kelvin Sams, 19-year-old Cameron Butler and 17-year-old Dallas Sams. The vehicle they crashed, which was reported stolen out of Henry County, has been tied to several vehicle break-ins in DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties, the sheriff’s office said.
“This incident is still being investigated to try and determine how many counties have been affected or were victimized by these subjects,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Further information on the suspects’ charges and custody was not immediately available.
