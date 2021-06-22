3 sought in armed robbery at Buford Highway gas station

Few details about the incident have been released, but police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint May 31 at an Exxon near Doraville. Investigators on Tuesday released photos of three men believed to have been involved.

The hold-up occurred shortly before 9 p.m., according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle. Police have not said what was stolen or if the victim was an employee of the convenience store.