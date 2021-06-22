ajc logo
3 sought in armed robbery at Buford Highway gas station

Gwinnett County police are searching for three men accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a Buford Highway gas station.
Gwinnett County police are searching for three men accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a Buford Highway gas station.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for three suspects accused of taking part in an armed robbery at a Buford Highway gas station.

Few details about the incident have been released, but police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint May 31 at an Exxon near Doraville. Investigators on Tuesday released photos of three men believed to have been involved.

The hold-up occurred shortly before 9 p.m., according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle. Police have not said what was stolen or if the victim was an employee of the convenience store.

Two of the suspects are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old and the third appears to be between 30 and 40, authorities said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more details about the alleged robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

