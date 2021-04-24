3 men killed in 2 separate Hall County wrecks within 30 minutes

Three men were killed Saturday morning in two separate Hall County crashes that occurred within half an hour, officials said.
The first fatal wreck happened about 1:30 a.m. when a driver lost control of his SUV on I-985 in the southern part of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Investigators said the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling north between Friendship and Spout Springs roads when the SUV left the interstate and rolled several times, ejecting him from the vehicle.
The driver did not reside in the area, and authorities are still working to notify his family.
The second collision happened about 2 a.m. when a Gainesville man traveling south on Athens Highway crossed the center line and collided with an SUV head-on, killing both drivers.
Deputies identified the man who caused the crash as 25-year-old Marcos Ezequiel Lopez. The driver of the SUV was identified as 42-year-old Toby Langley of Jackson County. Both men were wearing their seatbelts, authorities said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both crashes.
