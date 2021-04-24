3 men killed in 2 separate Hall County wrecks within 30 minutes

The first fatal wreck happened about 1:30 a.m. when a driver lost control of his SUV on I-985 in the southern part of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Investigators said the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling north between Friendship and Spout Springs roads when the SUV left the interstate and rolled several times, ejecting him from the vehicle.

The driver did not reside in the area, and authorities are still working to notify his family.