3 injured in shooting at Villa Rica apartments

Three people were injured at a Carroll County apartment complex Saturday when someone fired gunshots into a group gathered outside, authorities said.
Villa Rica police officers responded to the shooting call about 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard, according to a statement from the department. A group had gathered outside the apartment building when a suspect began firing in their direction.
Two people were struck and were taken to an Atlanta hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was injured when one of the bullets passed through the wall of his apartment. He was treated at the scene but refused further medical attention, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Blake Terry of the Villa Rica Police Department at 678-840-1322 or by email at bterry@villarica.org. Tips can be anonymous.
