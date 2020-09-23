3 injured after stolen car flees from police, crashes into wall

Officers were alerted to the stolen vehicle about 3:30 p.m. and nearby units asked for air surveillance to track its location, but they did not engage in a pursuit per department protocol, according to a news release. The air unit maintained visual coordinates as the vehicle was driven “recklessly and erratically," police said.

Once the driver lost control, the vehicle hit a wall in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive. All three men inside the vehicle were injured and had to be taken to the Grady Detention Center, with one in serious condition, police said. Their names and charges have not been released.