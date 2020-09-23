3 Georgia women sentenced in large-scale drug trafficking investigation

The women were arrested during a 24-month drug trafficking and illegal guns investigation called “Operation Wu Block,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release. Nearly 70 people were indicted by federal authorities.

Jennifer Gee, 33, of Athens-Clarke County, will serve 10 years in prison, Angela Fain, 48, of Franklin County, will serve two years, and Latasha Bishop, 33, of Athens-Clarke County, will serve 27 months, authorities said. All of the women, who pleaded guilty in separate cases to possessing meth with the intent to distribute, will also undergo three years of supervised release.