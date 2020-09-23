3 Georgia women sentenced in large-scale drug trafficking investigation

Three women who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in northeast Georgia in May were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The women were arrested during a 24-month drug trafficking and illegal guns investigation called “Operation Wu Block,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release. Nearly 70 people were indicted by federal authorities.
Jennifer Gee, 33, of Athens-Clarke County, will serve 10 years in prison, Angela Fain, 48, of Franklin County, will serve two years, and Latasha Bishop, 33, of Athens-Clarke County, will serve 27 months, authorities said. All of the women, who pleaded guilty in separate cases to possessing meth with the intent to distribute, will also undergo three years of supervised release.
The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 58 kilograms of meth, more than two kilograms of heroin, 31 firearms and $56,000, according to the release.
The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and several law enforcement agencies across Georgia.
According to authorities, “Operation Wu Block” focused on eight methamphetamine trafficking transportation hubs across the U.S., including Atlanta.