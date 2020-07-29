3 Forsyth County court employees test positive for COVID-19

Three Forsyth County courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Forsyth County spokeswoman Karen Shields confirmed Wednesday that employees at the county courthouse and juvenile court had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It is not clear when the county became aware of the tests.
In a statement, the court said it has contacted the Georgia Department of Public Health to begin contact tracing efforts.
“In addition, the court has consulted with Forsyth County Personnel Services and the Forsyth County Office of Risk Management to ensure that the court has adhered to all county requirements,” the statement said.
