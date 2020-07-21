3 face murder charges in Gwinnett stabbing

Gerson Survy, Saturnino Lopez Cardona and Wilmer Mendez are also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Lucas Andres Cruz Guzman.

Guzman was found dead Sunday morning outside The Paramont Apartments in the 4200 block of Pleasant Lake Village Lane, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.