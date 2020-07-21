3 face murder charges in Gwinnett stabbing

Three men face murder charges after authorities said they stabbed a man to death outside a Gwinnett County apartment building, officials said.
Gerson Survy, Saturnino Lopez Cardona and Wilmer Mendez are also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Lucas Andres Cruz Guzman.
Guzman was found dead Sunday morning outside The Paramont Apartments in the 4200 block of Pleasant Lake Village Lane, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
Police said Guzman lived at the complex, which is near Duluth. According to investigators, he was at a party when he and the three suspects had a disagreement.
The dispute continued outside, and the trio stabbed Guzman multiple times, Truesdell said.
A good Samaritan was headed to work about 5:30 a.m. when he saw Guzman, stopped to render aid and called 911, according to police.
Survy, 24, Cardona, 30, and Mendez, 21, all of Duluth, were each booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Sunday, records show. They remain there with no bond.
