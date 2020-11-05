3 charged in Georgia stabbing related to pro-Trump social post

Police responded to a call about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of the Big Chic in the 200 block of Barnesville Street, according to a media release. Once officers arrived, they found Jaylan Harris, 19, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. TPD officers and Upson County deputies immediately rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

Witnesses helped piece together what happened Tuesday. There reportedly was a fight between Harris and others in the yard of a residence in the 200 block of Beall Street. The fight allegedly began due to the victim posting his support for Trump on his social media. The post sparked a heated social media dispute between multiple parties that ultimately led to a physical altercation between the victim and multiple offenders.