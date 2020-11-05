3 charged in Georgia stabbing related to pro-Trump social post

Thomaston police have arrested three suspects in connection to a stabbing on Election Day that occurred after a dispute over a social media post supporting President Donald Trump.
Police responded to a call about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of the Big Chic in the 200 block of Barnesville Street, according to a media release. Once officers arrived, they found Jaylan Harris, 19, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. TPD officers and Upson County deputies immediately rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived.
Witnesses helped piece together what happened Tuesday. There reportedly was a fight between Harris and others in the yard of a residence in the 200 block of Beall Street. The fight allegedly began due to the victim posting his support for Trump on his social media. The post sparked a heated social media dispute between multiple parties that ultimately led to a physical altercation between the victim and multiple offenders.
Witnesses helped officers identify the suspects in the assault: Salvalas Everette,19, Jamiricale Everette, 17, and Deshawn Barkley, 20. All three have been charged with aggravated assault and are being held at the Upson County Jail. The assailants are related and live in Thomaston.
The victim was transported from the scene to Upson Regional Medical Center by EMS. He was then airlifted to Navicent Health. He was listed in stable condition and eventually released.
Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Thomaston Police Department Lt. Brian Hammock with the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-647-5455.