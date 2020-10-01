3 charged in fatal summer stabbing in Atlanta

Jessica Peralta and Marcos Sandoval were taken into custody Thursday in Gwinnett County and charged in the death of Kenya Living, police said. A third suspect, Charles Reynolds, was arrested in Stone Mountain last month.

Living, 31, died from a stab wound to his neck in the 700 block of Piedmont Avenue about 4:30 a.m. on July 6, according to Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty.