3 charged in fatal summer stabbing in Atlanta

A man and a woman were arrested on murder charges stemming from a July stabbing in Atlanta, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to three, police said Thursday.
Jessica Peralta and Marcos Sandoval were taken into custody Thursday in Gwinnett County and charged in the death of Kenya Living, police said. A third suspect, Charles Reynolds, was arrested in Stone Mountain last month.
Living, 31, died from a stab wound to his neck in the 700 block of Piedmont Avenue about 4:30 a.m. on July 6, according to Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty.
Living was killed during a violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta that left at least five others dead and more than two dozen injured.
Investigators later determined that Peralta, Sandoval and Reynolds were involved in the in the man’s death, though authorities have not said how they linked them to the stabbing.
Peralta and Reynolds are each charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, while Sandoval faces one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, Daugherty said. All three suspects are being held at the Fulton County Jail.
