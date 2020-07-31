2nd DeKalb inmate dies of suicide this month, jail officials say

For the second time this month, a DeKalb County inmate has died of an apparent suicide, authorities said Friday.
Nakia Rashawn Bond, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The Atlanta man had been in jail since late April following his arrest on charges of rape, aggravated battery and cruelty to children, DeKalb jail records show. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Stone Mountain in February, according to his warrants.
Bond also faced charges related to the possession and distribution of contraband to other inmates while he was in custody, authorities said.
“Our entire jail management process is driven by concern for the safety and well-being of individuals in our custody,” Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a statement. “We deeply regret any loss of life on our watch and will continue to ensure that we are doing all we can to prevent these occurrences.”
Maddox said while the agency has a program in place to provide medical and mental health services to inmates, she plans to review those protocols in search of possible improvements.
Earlier this month, 42-year-old Marcos Torres-Diaz was found unresponsive in the jail’s COVID-19 quarantine housing unit just hours after he was arrested on rape and child molestation charges.
He was taken to DeKalb Medical Center, where he died two days later, authorities said.
Officials did not release any additional details about Bond’s death, which remains under investigation.
