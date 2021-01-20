$2K reward offered in search for Atlanta murder suspect

“During the confrontation, members of Mr. Goodwin’s party produced firearms and pointed them at the victims,” police said in the release. “At that time, one of the victims responded with his own firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire between the groups.”

A second suspect, Isaiah Johnson, was injured in the shootout. He was charged with murder while still in the hospital after authorities linked him to the incident. A third man, Fredrick Goodwin, was taken into custody about three months after the shooting, according to police.

Warrants were also issued for Cedric Goodwin, but detectives haven’t been able to locate him. Anyone who sees the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

