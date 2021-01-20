$2K reward offered in search for Atlanta murder suspect

Investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a fatal shootout last summer at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Cedric Goodwin, 34, faces one count of felony murder stemming from the June 17, 2020, shooting at the Hidden Creste Apartments on Stone Road, Atlanta police said in a news release. Two other suspects believed to have been involved in the shootout have already been arrested for their alleged roles.
Officers responded to the shooting at the complex about 7 p.m., Atlanta police said. They arrived to find a crime scene, but no victims.
Investigators later learned from East Point police that two of the people involved were driven to Atlanta Medical Center South with gunshot wounds, according to the incident report. One of those men, Anthony Brewer, died of his injuries.
Police determined that Goodwin, Brewer and two others went to the complex to confront a man over an incident involving a pit bull scratching a young girl one day earlier, according to the report. There were three people inside the apartment at the time, including the man, his mother and his fiancee.
“During the confrontation, members of Mr. Goodwin’s party produced firearms and pointed them at the victims,” police said in the release. “At that time, one of the victims responded with his own firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire between the groups.”
A second suspect, Isaiah Johnson, was injured in the shootout. He was charged with murder while still in the hospital after authorities linked him to the incident. A third man, Fredrick Goodwin, was taken into custody about three months after the shooting, according to police.
Warrants were also issued for Cedric Goodwin, but detectives haven’t been able to locate him. Anyone who sees the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
