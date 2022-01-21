2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of NW Georgia

The 2.9 magnitude quake was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the Chattahoochee National Forest just north of Eton in Murray County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake reached a depth of about 9 miles.

It happened in the Eastern Tennessee seismic zone, which extends across Tennessee, northwestern Georgia and northeastern Alabama. It is known as one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast, according to the agency.