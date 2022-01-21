Hamburger icon
2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of NW Georgia

An earthquake was confirmed Thursday near the Tennessee-Georgia line. (Credit: United States Geological Survey)

Credit: United States Geological Survey

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Parts of northwest Georgia near the Tennessee border were rattled by a small earthquake late Thursday night.

The 2.9 magnitude quake was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the Chattahoochee National Forest just north of Eton in Murray County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake reached a depth of about 9 miles.

It happened in the Eastern Tennessee seismic zone, which extends across Tennessee, northwestern Georgia and northeastern Alabama. It is known as one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast, according to the agency.

As of Friday afternoon, the USGS had received about 700 responses from people in Georgia and Tennessee who were near the quake. Most said the intensity was weak or light, while others said they did not feel anything.

Officials have not reported any injuries caused by the earthquake. No damages were reported.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

