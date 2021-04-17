25 injured when floor collapses at massive party near UGA

Firefighters helped police get people out of the the crawl space as EMS crews triaged patients and assessed their injuries. The partygoers’ injuries were relatively minor, and no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Some attendees said they would drive themselves or have someone else take them in for medical attention, however.

Code enforcement was also called in to determine whether the property should be condemned.

“We are grateful that this unexpected event didn’t turn out any worse than it did,” said fire Capt. Nate Moss. “Many times, overcrowding can result in collapses of decks and flooring, especially in older structures. The thing that helped, in this case, was the lack of elevation. These folks should consider themselves fortunate.”