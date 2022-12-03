2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County

The shallow 2.2-magnitude quake struck around 6 a.m. about 2 miles from Eton in Murray County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency has not received any reports of people having felt the tremor. The small town is about a dozen miles from the Tennessee border and about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

Most recently, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake occurred Nov. 18 shortly before 2 a.m. about 16 miles from Macon in Bibb County, the agency reported. Another 2.3-magnitude quake struck 20 minutes north of Milledgeville in Hancock County near Lake Sinclair on Oct. 30 at about 3:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.