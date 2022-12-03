ajc logo
X

2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County

Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Those in northeast Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake.

The shallow 2.2-magnitude quake struck around 6 a.m. about 2 miles from Eton in Murray County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency has not received any reports of people having felt the tremor. The small town is about a dozen miles from the Tennessee border and about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

Most recently, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake occurred Nov. 18 shortly before 2 a.m. about 16 miles from Macon in Bibb County, the agency reported. Another 2.3-magnitude quake struck 20 minutes north of Milledgeville in Hancock County near Lake Sinclair on Oct. 30 at about 3:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than three dozen earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater have occurred in Georgia since 1974, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The largest ever recorded in Georgia was a 4.1-magnitude quake about 30 miles from Atlanta in 1916.

ExploreHow common are earthquakes in Georgia?

Georgia has a number of fault lines where most earthquakes occur. The Brevard Fault Line, the best-known one, runs from Blue Ridge to Marietta. The Soque River Fault follows the Sogue River in the northeast and Salacoa Creek is in northwest Cherokee County.

The most active region is northwest Georgia, which sits in the Eastern Tennessee Seismic zone. The zone follows the western Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia down to the Alabama-Mississippi border, and it experiences about one magnitude 4.0 earthquake every five to 10 years, according to GEMA. At that level, the shaking could rattle small objects off shelves and cause cracks in plaster.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done6h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Warnock ally tees up anti-Walker attack ad for SEC title game
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crush of early voters sets up big election day in US Senate runoff
3h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Cops: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police
4h ago
UPDATE: Cobb judge extends return deadline for absentee ballots after lawsuit
20h ago
Police working to identify skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain woods
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Colin E Braley

How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
Updates: US vs. Netherlands in today’s World Cup Games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top